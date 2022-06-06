Troop F Weekly Report 05-30 to 06-05-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Sinclair when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Desrosier initiated a traffic stop and as he approached the vehicle suspected the driver and passenger switched places while the vehicle was in motion. The female insisted she was driving. Tr. Desrosier reviewed his WatchGuard video and it appeared to him the male was driving but he decided to wait on enforcement action until he can get the video to his computer for a better picture. Tr. Desrosier is familiar with the male who has a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier issued the woman a traffic summons for speeding and for an expired inspection certificate.
Incident Type: Neighbor dispute
Date: 5/29/2022
Town: caswell
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier dealt with two men, who are neighbors, in Caswell. One man called the State Police reporting his neighbor is mowing his lawn and rocks struck his vehicle. When Tr. Desrosier arrived, the complainant stated there is no damage to his car, but he is afraid the man’s mowing blades will break and injure someone. Tr. Desrosier spoke with the man mowing his grass and he agreed to reverse direction, so the chute is not pointed towards his neighbor. There was no indication that any rocks went to the complainant’s house or vehicles.
Incident Type: stolen vehicle
Date: 6/1/2022
Town: patten
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay is currently investigating the theft of a pickup that was stolen from a local garage in Patten. The vehicle was recovered in Bangor by, Bangor PD. The owner left the vehicle at the garage to have some work done and the keys were still inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. Tr. Castonguay is actively working this investigation.
Incident Type: OAS-VCR
Date: 5/30/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was doing traffic enforcement and stopped a vehicle in Houlton. The operator was suspended and out on bail. The operator was summonsed for OAS, VCR and for failure to show proof of insurance.
Incident Type: PROBATION VIOLATION
Date: 6/01/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: Tr. Levesque
Brief Synopsis:Tr. Levesque and Rocco were requested for a track in Houlton. A male was wanted for probation revocation and was seen running out the front of a house on Pierce St. Rocco tracked a half mile to another house and went to the rear of the house. There were fresh footprints in the tall grass in the back yard, the investigation was turned over to Houlton PD
Incident Type: BURGLARY
Date: 5/31/2022
Town: Mapleton
Trooper: Tr. Curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a burglary on the Hughes Road in Mapleton. The owner of the property was incarcerated at the time. Witnesses were interviewed and it was determined that a lawn tractor and snowblower had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 5/31/2022
Town: Mars hill
Trooper: Cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant stopped a vehicle on Route 1A in Mars Hill for a speeding violation and discovered the 38-year-old male’s license was suspended.
