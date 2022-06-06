WVDOH awards paving contracts
Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022.
The projects were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Contracts awarded on June 3, 2022, were:
Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
Elite Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Anmoore Bridge overpass, with a bid of $766,830. (Harrison County)
W&L Construction and Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving contract at the rest area in Inwood, with a bid of $3,295,057.70. (Berkeley County)
West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Baker to the McCauley Bridge, with a bid of $885,091.59. (Hardy County)
West Virginia Paving Inc. was also low bidder on a paving project in Moorefield and East Moorefield, with a bid of $2,449,449.10. (Hardy County)
West Virginia Paving Inc. was also low bidder on a paving project from Porterwood to Moore Station, with a bid of $376,552.50. (Tucker County)
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.