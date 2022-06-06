A-LIGN Named Best Compliance Product and Hot SMB Cybersecurity Company in 2022 Global InfoSec Awards
Cybersecurity Compliance and Audit Firm Recognized as Two Time Winner for the Second Consecutive Year in the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards
We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity compliance and audit firm, A-LIGN today announced it had been named a winner of the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards for the second consecutive year.
— Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN
The company won the following two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, in the 10th annual Global InfoSec Awards revealed during the RSA Conference: Best Product Compliance and Hot Company SMB Cybersecurity.
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider,” said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. “We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased with the team and their impressive work year after year.”
“A-LIGN embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
