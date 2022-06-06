Shared Use Path Construction to Begin in Box Elder

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 2, 2022

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says construction of a shared use path in Box Elder will begin Monday, June 6, 2022. The shared use path will be constructed along North Ellsworth Road from Frontage Road to Liberty Boulevard, along Liberty Boulevard from North Ellsworth Road to Briggs Street, and along Briggs Street from Liberty Boulevard to Patriot Drive.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions with temporary traffic control devices and flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. Work on Briggs Street will require temporary detours to adjacent streets to allow for the construction of the shared use path. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $824,920 project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, MN. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

