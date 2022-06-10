FS-Elliott R2000 Awarded Plant Engineering 2021 product of the Year: Controls Systems

EXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year program recognizes new products in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. This year, FS-Elliott’s R2000 was awarded product of the year for control systems. A highly configurable control system, the R2000 focuses on improving energy efficiency and enhanced user accessibility with a feature-rich design.

“It is an honor to receive this highly recognized award, as it represents another significant step in FS-Elliott advancements in technology. This recognition highlights the continued advancements of FS-Elliott’s Control Systems and our continued focus on increased energy efficiency and compressor uptime/reliability,” said Justin Johnson, Product Manager, Controls.

The R2000 features all of the options of the existing R1000 model but includes numerous new or upgraded features expanding the capability to control the compressor. One of the most exciting features of the panel is the Energy Advisor.

This feature allows plants to monitor and manage energy usage via the control panel. Designed with a focus on energy efficiency and enhanced user accessibility, the R2000 is easy to use, innovative, and feature-rich configuration, created using years of experience with centrifugal compressors. With a broad range of standard and optional features, including increased analog and digital I/O Points, the control panel can also meet the retrofit needs of the legacy FS-Elliott products, while allowing users to ensure that their system is operating at peak efficiency.

