FS‐Curtis Starts the New Year by Launching a New IoT Monitoring – FS‐SmartConnect

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here at FS‐Curtis, we are eager to announce our new and improved IoT monitoring feature, the FSSmartConnect! Providing customers with peace of mind, the FS‐SmartConnect is changing the way data is tracked and will be available to customers February 2022.

This intuitive monitoring tool will ensure each compressor’s system performance, efficiency, and health status are always being optimized. Unlike other monitoring systems, customers will have instant access to their compressor’s performance via the Cloud, which will also provide warnings, scheduled maintenance, and customized reports to ensure a more reliable operation.

"SmartConnect represents a significant step for FS‐Curtis and our distribution network. It opens the door for our compressors to become part of the smart facilities enabled by Industry 4.0, and consequently opens new doors for our Channel Partners. It not only provides insight into the operation, health, and energy efficiency of FS‐Curtis compressors for end‐users but also provides a golden opportunity for the distributor to provide predictive maintenance and expand their footprint into these smart factories." ‐ Matthew Smith, Vice President of Channel Partner Sales

The FS‐SmartConnect will be available in three servicing options: SmartConnect Insight, SmartConnect Energy, and SmartConnect Premium, where the SmartConnect Insight will be offered as a free option for all compressors 60 HP and above. All three options will come with customer access to the Cloud, mobile alerts, and FS‐Curtis Technical Support as standard features and depending on the option selected will come with customized reports to show a full, in‐depth analysis of the compressor’s operation and performance.

We at FS‐Curtis are excited to share this innovative technology and are committed to offering a world‐class portfolio of products. Through the dependability of our employees and our quality‐focused manufacturing, FSCurtis will continue to be the most trusted and dependable name in compressed air, serving even more markets through our ever‐growing global presence. For more information on FS‐SmartConnect, contact one of the trusted channel partner managers today.

