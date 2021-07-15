FS-Curtis Launches New Eco-Turbo Air Cooled/Water Cooled Centrifugal Air Compressor

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Curtis, a leading manufacturer of reciprocating, rotary screw, and oil-less air compressors is pleased to announce the launch of the new ECO-Turbo Series. FS-Curtis, headquartered in St. Louis, MO., launched this innovative compressor on the market nationally on June 17th, 2021.

"After being known primarily as the premier supplier of recip compressors to the North American market, FS-Curtis has quickly become a leader in class-leading, energy-efficient, oil-injected rotary screws. The ECO-Turbo significantly expands our current offering of oil-free scrolls and water-injected screws, and represents the next step in our evolution – becoming a leader not only in the oil-injected market but in the oil-free space as well." indicated Robert Lee, President of FS-Curtis.

This state-of-the-art, Oil-Free, Class 0 compressor uses a trusted FS-Elliott engineered airend which allows the unit to be one of the most powerful compressors on the market. The ECO-Turbo series is suitable for use in a wide range of industries and applications where 100% oil-free compressed air is required with higher demand, ranging from 185 kW to 250 kW drive power at a final compression pressure of up to 125 psi.

“We have been given the opportunity to test/run the new ECO-Turbo air compressor. When the unit is operating it is very quiet to the point where you need to verify with the touch screen that the compressor is running. We currently are running a water-cooled unit 24/7 and have been running it for the last three months without any issues. The touch screen is very easy to navigate and gather information from. Our company has owned a competitor’s machine similar to the ECO-Turbo and the noise level is much less with the ECO-Turbo and we’re seeing a higher output of air for the size compared to the competitor’s machine,” said Dave Mattocks, Maintenance Supervisor.

This enhanced technology exhibits above-average service life since the design has been optimized with a wear-free compression principle which results in lower maintenance and fewer downtimes. Additionally, since the ECO-Turbo's smart design is more streamlined, quicker onsite maintenance is possible at a significantly lower cost, resulting in more up-time.

The ECO-Turbo’s rugged package design fully encapsulates the compressor’s air, lubrication, cooling, and control systems while leaving a remarkably quiet experience overall. In addition, the compressor’s small footprint not only saves space while meeting demand but also allows for quick and easy installation.

FS-Curtis is committed to offering a world-class portfolio of products. Through the dependability of our people and our quality-focused manufacturing, FS-Curtis will continue to be the most trusted and dependable name in compressed air serving even more markets through our ever-growing global presence. For more information find us online at www.fscurtis.com