Feroot Security Named Editor’s Choice Startup of the Year

Feroot Security Cyber Defense Magazine Startup of the Year Award

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity solutions, today announced it was named the Editor’s Choice Startup on the Year in the 2022 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Infosec Awards program.

Uniquely addressing the distinct protection needs surrounding the use of JavaScript in front-end or “client-side” web applications and web pages, Feroot continues to quickly expand its presence following the launch of its Inspector, DomainGuard and PageGuard solutions. Customers, including some of the largest business media outlets, financial institutions and technology companies, consistently praise Feroot’s easily deployed solutions that automatically scan and monitor for ever-growing threats such as skimming, cross-site scripting and formjacking that result in stolen user data.

“Personal and financial data remains hugely at risk with unprotected and unmonitored web pages that are vulnerable to cybercriminals looking to exploit the inherent vulnerabilities surrounding web developers’ widespread use of third-party scripts,” said Ivan Tsarynny, Feroot co-founder and CEO. “We are honored to receive this recognition that underscores our commitment to client-side security innovation, as we see more and more companies realizing that giving attention to the security of web pages and web applications themselves is just as important as the security of server-side assets After all, when a user inputs their personal and financial data, that’s a point at which security should be top of mind.”

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is in its tenth year of honoring information security innovators from around the globe. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of the company nominations. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find the most innovative players with new and unique technologies, as its always asking “what’s next,” in order to identify the best of breed, next generation infosec solutions.

Earlier this year, Feroot announced the closing of $11 million in seed funding led by True Ventures.

For more information on the award program, visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.



About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes customers should be able to do business securely with any company online, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures client-side web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their client-side attack surface. To learn more, visit www.feroot.com.