FEROOT SECURITY ACHIEVES SOC 2 TYPE II COMPLIANCE, STRENGTHENING DIGITAL SAFETY

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security today announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, marking an important development in web application security and privacy compliance. This achievement highlights Feroot's commitment to high standards of data security and regulatory compliance, making online user experience safer with each user interaction.

Feroot Security, specializing in client-side security, has met the stringent standards required for SOC 2 Type II compliance. This reflects the company’s effort to ensure robust security and trust in every digital interaction facilitated by its technology.

Feroot Security serves organizations in healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and more, addressing specific threats to client-side security. The company’s focus on these threats ensures comprehensive protection in a digital landscape that is increasingly reliant on web applications for daily operations.

"Our SOC 2 Type II compliance reassures our partners and clients that their digital engagements with Feroot are secure and based on a foundation of trust," said Vitaliy Lim, CTO and Cofounder of Feroot Security. "Our goal is to safeguard against threats and contribute to a more secure digital future."

Feroot Security offers visibility and protection against client-side risks, which is crucial for securing web applications in today's digital environment. The company believes that every business should be equipped to effectively protect its customers and itself by implementing the right security measures on their websites and across every webpage their customers use.

Commitment to a Safer Internet:

As the digital world grows, Feroot Security continues its work in web application security. The SOC 2 Type II compliance is evidence of the company's commitment to maintaining high standards of security and integrity, aiming to contribute to a safer digital environment.

About Feroot Security:

Feroot Security specializes in the security and privacy compliance of websites and web applications, focusing on the protection of digital assets, including ePHI, PII, NPI, PD, and User Session Data, from client-side risks such as loss, theft, and accidental leakage. Businesses utilize the Feroot platform to secure their websites and web applications. Trusted by organizations in healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, Feroot is dedicated to advancing digital user security for a better and safer internet experience.

