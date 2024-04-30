Feroot Security Showcases The Path to Enhanced Security and Compliance for Websites That Use Tracking Tools. RSA-2024

Get Feroot PageScanner @RSA 2024

Feroot Security Showcases The Path to Enhanced Security and Compliance for Business Websites That Use Web Trackers, Pixels and User Analytic Tools. RSA-2024

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leader in client-side web security and compliance, is set to present its latest security solutions at the upcoming RSA Conference 2024, taking place from May 6th to May 10th at the Moscone Center South Expo, San Francisco. Feroot will showcase innovative solutions to enhance the security and compliance of business websites that utilize online web trackers, pixels, and user analytic tools.

In today’s digital landscape, companies face the dual challenge of enhancing their online marketing efforts while protecting customer data from uncontrolled collection by trackers and pixels operated by intrusive data brokers, tools, malicious actors, and nation-states. Many websites unknowingly host harmful trackers and scripts that compromise user privacy and trust, exposing companies to severe penalties and lawsuits.

Feroot Security steps in with a cutting-edge platform that detects, manages and eliminates these risks. By focusing on the vulnerabilities present in many business websites, Feroot provides a robust solution that not only secures customer data but also ensures that companies meet stringent compliance requirements.

During RSA 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Feroot’s experts, participate in live demonstrations, and learn how Feroot’s platform can help their companies remain secure and compliant with PCI-DSS 4.0, HHS/HIPAA Rules of Use of Online Tracking Technologies, CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, CPA, Washington's My Health My Data Act (MHMDA), and many other state and national privacy laws.

The highlight of Feroot's presentation will be live demonstrations of the latest advancements in Feroot Inspector, PageGuard, DomainGuard, and PageScanner, focusing on protecting against the unauthorized collection of personal information through trackers and scripts.

“Our mission is to empower businesses to grow and thrive without compromising the safety and privacy of their customers," said the CEO of Feroot Security. "RSA 2024 provides a fantastic platform for industry leaders, professionals, and experts to connect with leading digital security solutions and see our advancements and commitment to keeping your data safe.”

Visitors to Feroot's booth, located at booth #361 in the Ontario pavilion, can also start their journey toward enhanced web security by signing up for a free website assessment. This will help you first find unwanted trackers, pixels, and scripts, along with associated risks, so you can keep your website compliant, secure, and prepared for an external audit.

About Feroot Security:

Feroot Security provides an all-in-one platform that protects data assets including PII, ePHI, IIHI, NPI, PD, credit card data, and user session data against client-side risks such as data theft, loss, and accidental leakage. Trusted by major companies across various industries, Feroot is dedicated to enhancing digital user security and ensuring that every online interaction remains private and secure.