Feroot Security Showcases Path to Enhanced Safety of Healthcare Websites That Use Online Tracking Tools. HIMSS 2024

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leader in web application security and privacy compliance, is set to present its security solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL, from March 11-15, 2024. Focused on enhancing compliance, privacy and security of websites in the healthcare sector, Feroot helps make the use of tracking technologies safe and compliant for healthcare providers.

The Use of Online Tracking Technologies on healthcare websites poses privacy compliance and security risks as tracking technologies have access to a wide range of Protected Health Information (PHI), such as medical records, billing information, and personal identifiers including names, email addresses and Social Security numbers, geographic location, medical conditions, search keywords, IP addresses, Medical record numbers and much more.

A key feature of Feroot's participation will be a presentation by the company's CEO on recent research into how web tracking tools collect Personal Health Information (PHI) on both user-authenticated and unauthenticated webpages such as patient portal login pages, user registration webpages, webpages that address specific symptoms or health conditions, or allow individuals to search for doctors or schedule appointments.

This talk will provide privacy, cybersecurity and compliance leaders and professionals with insights into protecting patient data on their websites and web portals.

At the exhibition, Feroot will demonstrate the all-in-one suite of privacy and security solutions tailored specifically to the healthcare industry's needs. These solutions include real-time monitoring, detection of PHI exposure threats, and automated compliance, designed to offer comprehensive protection and ensure the safety of digital interactions on healthcare websites.

"Our mission at Feroot is to enhance digital security where it's most needed, ensuring every online interaction within healthcare is secure and compliant," said the CEO of Feroot Security. "HIMSS 2024 is an excellent opportunity for everyone to see the latest insights and solutions available for the industry."

HIMSS 2024 attendees are invited to visit Feroot at booth #342 to learn how Feroot's solutions can support your organization in achieving a secure and compliant service for your patients and customers on the web.

About Feroot Security:

Feroot Security specializes in web application security and privacy compliance, focusing on protecting digital assets, including ePHI, PII, NPI, PD, and User Session Data, from client-side risks such as loss, theft, and accidental leakage. Businesses use the Feroot platform to secure their websites and web platforms. Trusted by organizations in healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, Feroot is dedicated to advancing digital user security.