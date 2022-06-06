ICARO™ Media Group and Francesco Facchinetti Ink Deal for European Expansion

Italian Entertainment Mogul Francesco Facchinetti Partners with ICARO™ on European Growth Plan and Media Initiatives

We are in the era of BIG DATA and personalized media optimized by AI. In the Airport of media and technology, ICARO is the JET that must not be missed.” — Francesco Facchinetti

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI-Driven Media Technology Company for Global Telecoms and Media Broadcast Companies, today announced a partnership with Italian influencer Francesco Facchinetti, Co-Founder and Creative Director for Newco Management, a leading Management and Talent Company in Italy responsible for over 50 leading celebrities.

Francesco Facchinetti is an Italian entrepreneur, top hits music producer and artist, influencer and executive with an extensive working history with mainstream media outlets, entertainment providers and telcos. Often referred to as “the Ryan Seacrest of Italy,” Francesco has been a judge on The X Factor and hosts the daily live radio show Kaos at Radio 105. He maintains a very active and popular following through his social media presence and many TV show appearances.

"ICARO presents enormous opportunities for Italian media companies to monetize their traffic,” stated Francesco Facchinetti. “We are in the era of BIG DATA and personalized media optimized by AI. In the Airport of media and technology, ICARO is the JET that must not be missed. I will make sure that Italy will be among the first European countries that will not miss this great opportunity. There are no research or development costs for partners, while ICARO provides the necessary technologies to expand media and communication products for Italian audiences.”

“I am very pleased to announce our new partnership with celebrity and esteemed business leader Francesco Facchinetti,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “With our partnership with Francesco, plans are underway to expand our AI-powered media technology to provide a better, more engaging and personalized media experience to Italian viewers that includes the fastest-breaking news from verifiable sources, access to sports, family entertainment, music, food and streaming media to their smartphones and OTT devices. ICARO also plans to distribute premium Italian content globally throughout ICARO’s media channels and partners in LATAM, N. America and other parts of Europe.”

###



About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Rome, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.