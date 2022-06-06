Aggravated Assault/St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002916
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at approx. 0315hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tabor Hill Road, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher E. Kosovich
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Toms River, NJ
VICTIM: Edmund J. Harris
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VICTIM: Charles Dowling
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to Tabor Hill Road in Fairfax for the report of assault. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with all parties involved and it was determined during the course of the argument that Kosovich assaulted both Dowling and Harris causing serious bodily injury. Harris was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for extensive injuries to his face. Kosovich was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Kosovich was charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault, and was held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/22 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
