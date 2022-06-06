Aggravated Assault/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002916

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at approx. 0315hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tabor Hill Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher E. Kosovich

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Toms River, NJ

VICTIM: Edmund J. Harris

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VICTIM: Charles Dowling

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to Tabor Hill Road in Fairfax for the report of assault. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with all parties involved and it was determined during the course of the argument that Kosovich assaulted both Dowling and Harris causing serious bodily injury. Harris was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for extensive injuries to his face. Kosovich was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Kosovich was charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault, and was held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/22 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.