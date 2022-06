Newborn Screening Market Size by Key Companies, Trend, Size, Forecasts and is Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2029

Newborn Screening Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newborn Screening market research report contains historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This market report contains extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The report has been generated with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively in Respiratory Monitoring Systems business report based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.The new-born screening market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "immunoassays and enzymatic assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the newborn screening market within the forecasted period owing to wide usage of these assays to screen for disorders in newborns. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-newborn-screening-market All the parameters covered here are of immense use to analyses market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In addition, the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period can also be achieved with this report. Respiratory Monitoring Systems market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics.Key Market Players mentioned in this report:Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp.PerkinElmer Inc.Natus Medical IncorporatedTrivitron HealthcareBaebies, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.DanaharHill-Rom Services IncInteracoustics A/SMasimoNewborn Screening Market Segmentation:-By Types:Dried Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) TestBy Application:Critical Congenital Heart Diseases, Newborn Hearing Loss, Sickle Cell Disease, Phenylketonuria (PKU), Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Maple Syrup Urine Disease, OthersBrowse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-newborn-screening-market Global Newborn Screening Market Scope :-The newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.Test TypeDried Blood Spot TestHearing Screen TestCritical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) TestOn the basis of test type, the newborn screening market is segmented into dried blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test.Product TypeInstrumentsReagentsAssay KitsOn the basis of product type, the newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assay kits.TechnologyTandem Mass SpectrometryHearing Screen TechnologyPulse Oximetry Screening TechnologyImmunoassays and Enzymatic AssaysElectrophoresisDNA-Based AssaysDisease TypeCritical Congenital Heart DiseasesNewborn Hearing LossSickle Cell DiseasePhenylketonuria (PKU)Cystic Fibrosis (CF)Maple Syrup Urine DiseaseOthersOn the basis of disease type, the newborn screening market is segmented into critical congenital heart diseases, newborn hearing loss, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis (CF), maple syrup urine disease and others.End UserHospitalPaediatric ClinicsClinicsOn the basis of end user, the newborn screening market is bifurcated into hospital, paediatric clinics and clinics.Post Covid-19 Impact on Newborn Screening Market:The healthcare sector largely industry impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions by the government in travel, public gatherings, business operations, and shelter-in-place orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, led to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers and also halt in various operations, reduced demand and supply chain disruptions, limiting the healthcare sector's expansion.COVID-19 has had a minimal impact on the newborn screening business, and the market was still growing steadily. The market growth was still substantially rising because of newborns' illness cases. Legislation in key markets has already stressed the importance of newborn screening, with strict measures in place to monitor newborn health and protect babies from disorders like COVID-19. Many screening laboratories and government organizations educate parents about their children's health. A huge increase in diseases necessitated a large number of screening systems, propelling the fledgling screening business forward.Newborn Screening Market, By Region:Global Newborn Screening market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.The countries covered in the Newborn Screening market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.North America dominates the Newborn Screening market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Table of Contents –1 Introduction1.1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Market Definition1.3 Overview of Global Newborn Screening Market1.4 Currency and Pricing1.5 Limitations1.6 Markets Covered2 Market Segmentation2.1 Markets Covered2.2 Geographical Scope2.3 Years Considered For the Study2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders2.6 Multivariate Modelling2.7 Type Lifeline Curve2.8 DBMR Market Position Grid2.9 Vendor Share Analysis2.1 Market End User Coverage Grid2.11 Secondary Sources2.12 Assumptions3 Executive Summary4 Premium Insight5 Global Newborn Screening Market: Regulations6 Global Newborn Screening Market: Pipeline Analysis7 Market OverviewCheck Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-newborn-screening-market

Related Report:North America Newborn Screening Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-newborn-screening-market Europe Newborn Screening Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-newborn-screening-market Asia-Pacific Newborn Screening Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/apac-newborn-screening-market Global Cellular Health Screening Market By Type (Single Test Panels, Multi Test Panels), Sample Type (Blood Samples,Saliva, Serum, Urine, Body Fluids, Other Samples), Sample Collection Site (At-Home Sample Collection, In-Office Sample Collection, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital, Other Sites), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cellular-health-screening-market Global High Content Screening Market, By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services, Accessories), Application (Primary and Secondary Screening, Target Identification and Validation, Toxicity Studies, Compound Profiling, Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), Technology (Microscopy, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Western Blotting, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Other Technologies) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-high-content-screening-market 