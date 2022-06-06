Intetics Launched the First Article in a Series Dedicated to Software Development Team Model Formation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Distributed development teams are on the rise — and it makes sense. The decentralized team model offers a few advantages, from access to global talent to faster turnaround times. But making the transition from one team model to another can be difficult. Is it worth making the switch?
That is what we want to help you figure out in the first article of the series. We will present you with the pros and cons of in-house and distributed models, as well as present you with a growing alternative: Remote In-Sourcing®. There are proven tips on making the transition as smooth as possible.
The article contains a guide through the several types of development team models, namely In-House and Remote In-Sourcing®. The pros and cons of each model are listed there to quickly make up your mind on choosing the most appropriate option for your software development project.
There is also a comparison between In-House, Distributed Development, and Remote In-Sourcing® team models by three criteria:
– Price
– Acquiring Talent
– Communication
The comparative analysis provided may prompt the idea of changing the model of your development team. You do not have to switch to one method exclusively: for instance, you can use a Remote In-Sourcing® team to supplement your in-house team.
Regardless of which model you want to switch to/from, there are four best practices to keep in mind mentioned in the article. Find the full version here.
About Intetics — The Leading Provider of Remote In-Sourcing®
Remote In-Sourcing® is Intetics’s proprietary software development team model, and it has been applied to numerous global projects. We have helped companies of all industries optimize their performance and accelerate time to market. Our development teams are scalable, follow the Agile SDLC, and have the talent needed to give your business a competitive boost. If you are ready to supplement or replace your in-house development team without the headaches of recruiting, reach out today!
Irina Dubovik
