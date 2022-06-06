Fran Briggs Releases Best of Summer Reading, Volume 2
List includes authors from Los Angeles to the UKLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School is winding down and summer reading is what’s up. On the heels of Best of Summer Reading 2022, Volume 1 is Best of Summer Reading 2022, Volume 2. Both lists feature a select few of distinguished authors and were compiled by American Journalist, Fran Briggs.
This annual list is not a collection of the 'greatest hits,' but rather a segment of the best of summer reading, 2022. The literary genres include non-fiction, mystery, romance, spiritual, contemporary urban, comedy and sci-fi.
“There’s something for everyone here,” says Briggs. “These stories were meticulously written and cleverly plotted. As it is for all brilliant writers, the authors incite all senses and stir souls with exceptional and emotionally engaging content.”
The Best of Summer Reading is organized by title, publisher, the author's name, a short synopsis of each book, and a link for additional information and purchase.
The following 10 books are recognized for being among the best of summer reading. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. “The Hidden Things” (Simon & Schuster) by Jamie Mason
Inspired by the real-life unsolved theft of a 17th-century painting.
https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Things-Jamie-Mason-ebook/dp/B07MD6JG8N
2. “A Heart for Two” (Rushmore Press) by Nona Gallien
A young man who learned to love a little girl who was not his biological daughter. https://www.nonagallien.com
3. “Ageless Workout: A Guide to Total Transformation Mind Body and Spirit” (Amazon Publications) by Nate Wilkins and Shebah Carfagna An easy simple and fast read book geared toward Baby Boomers, focused on really living through, thinking, exercise and renewal. https://www.amazon.com/AgelessWorkout-Guide-Total-Transformation-Spirit/dp/180128637X
4. “Lipstick Red! I Am Me!” (VMH Publishing) by A. Williams
Lipstick Red! I Am Me! is a masterpiece (and) a bold conversation we are looking to ignite among women. - Sharon Sharpe https://www.lipstickredwoman.com
5. “Cold Pressed and Just Brewed Poetry” (The Troy Book Makers) by Carol Durant Topical and insightful poetry with sprigs of humor. https://www.amazon.com/Cold-Pressed-Just-Brewed-Poetry ebook/dp/B08BGZ8NLS
6. “Scattered: A Caregiver’s Journey” (50Something Lifestyle Press) by Michelle Sumrall The author shares her experience and missteps in managing care for her parents from discovery to diagnosis, to dealing with the day to day of dementia and Alzheimer’s.
https://www.MichelleSumrall.com
7. “The Battle Behind My Smile: Public Testimonies of Triumph In The Midst of Our Private Trauma” (SNT Publishing) by Tanya White and Friends Everyone you meet who is fighting a battle, no matter how big and beautiful their smile is https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Behind-My-Smile-Testimonies/dp/B09TDSWV7D
8. “Pain Equals Purpose” (Studio Griffin) by Lashonda Wofford
We don't choose it and often seek to avoid it; but if we allow it we can find our purpose in the midst of our pain. https://www.amazon.com/Pain-Equals-Purpose-Suffered-Learned/dp/1736176501
9. “Birdsong: A collection of Poems by Dominique “Mo” Durden” (AmazonKDP)
Filled with poems on love, loss, growth, grief and healing, Birdsong is charged with clever wordplay, beautiful imagery and undeniable love for the author’s craft.
https://www.amazon.com/BIRDSONG-collection-poems-Dominique-Durden/dp/B09TF21KR2
10. “Holiday Heart” (Charco Press) by UK’s Margarita Garcia Robayo Pablo and Lucia decide to Colombia to begin a new life in America while their marriage is falling apart.
https://www.amazon.com/Holiday-Heart/dp/199936844
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn