Nightcap Hotels Opens its First Property in Victoria, Australia with The Sands by Nightcap Plus in Carrum Downs
Located at the gateway of the Mornington Peninsula, The Sands by Nightcap Plus in Carrum Downs is only upscale hotel experience in the immediate area.
“We’ve taken a guest-centric approach, undertaking consumer research to understand the Nightcap visitor’s needs and wants, and then creating a room product, matching exactly what they said they wanted”CARRUM DOWNS, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nightcap Hotels (owned and operated by ALH Hotels, a brand of Endeavour Group) continues to expand its portfolio, launching its first Nightcap Plus property in Victoria with the opening of The Sands by Nightcap Plus in Carrum Downs.
— ALH Hotels National Accommodation Manager, Brett Salter
Located at the gateway of the Mornington Peninsula, The Sands by Nightcap Plus offers the only upscale hotel experience within the immediate area to travellers looking for modern and convenient accommodation in the greater Frankston area.
Offering 61 spacious hotel rooms (Studios, Family Rooms and Suites), each room features modern designs, a luxurious rain shower and an Australian-made executive King Koil bed. With an onsite bistro, licensed bar, breakfast room, conference rooms, fitness centre and complimentary parking, The Sands by Nightcap Plus has been created to suit today’s hotel guest who is seeking an elevated hotel experience.
ALH Hotels National Accommodation Manager, Brett Salter, said: “Nightcap Hotels offers travellers more destinations than ever before - with Carrum Downs being our 72nd location in Australia and our fourth Nightcap Plus hotel, we’re really taking the Nightcap experience to a whole new level in Victoria. Favourably positioned on the fringe of the Mornington Peninsula, and with the growing commercial and industrial hubs surrounding the Frankston and Dandenong area, it made sense to expand our upscale experience here.
“Our aim is to provide travellers an exceptional experience, offering those looking for short to mid-term stays everything they need onsite, and nothing they don’t.
“We’ve taken a very guest-centric approach, undertaking consumer research to understand the Nightcap visitor’s needs and wants, and then creating a room designed by our guests, so to speak. From the luxurious bedding to the accessible location, every detail has been carefully considered - we’re really proud of what The Sands by Nightcap Plus has to offer.”
For visiting family, leisure seekers and corporates needing a place to stay, The Sands by Nightcap Plus is a contemporary, one-stop-shop accommodation offering. Thoughtful inclusions such as a complimentary welcome drink per person, free bottled spring water, 10% off dining during your stay, fast and free WiFi and the hotel’s innovative room service ensures each guest is pleasantly surprised at every turn. For inter and intra-staters and international guests alike, the hotel provides a warm and inviting place to stay; drink and dine with family, friends and colleagues; watch the biggest sporting matches and hold social gatherings and private events.
“We’re really excited to welcome guests into The Sands by Nightcap Plus and provide them with a memorable experience where they can eat, drink, play and stay,” said Salter.
The Sands by Nightcap Plus is located at 71 Hall Road, Carrum Downs, VIC 3201
W: https://nightcaphotels.com.au
IG: @nightcaphotels
- ENDS -
About Nightcap Hotels:
Nightcap Hotels through its 3 brands, Nightcap Plus, Nightcap Hotels and Nightcap Social, are a leading supplier of accommodation across Australia with a distinct focus on quality and affordability, expanding to over 70 locations across the country. Believing that accommodation can have the comfort and design of a higher end hotel without breaking the bank, Nightcap Hotels offer everyday value, comfort, modern design, and fun to provide a great accommodation experience. In 2020 the Nightcap Plus brand was introduced, bringing great value and modern comfort to destination locations with bigger rooms and upscale design.
About ALH Hotels:
Endeavour Group’s hotels business is Australia’s largest on-premise venue operator and currently manages a portfolio of 330+ distinct licensed venues in capital cities and urban and regional centres.
Hotel venues provide the local community with a range of hospitality experiences, including on-premise bars and food, live entertainment and accommodation at over 112 of these locations. ALH Hotels is a brand of Endeavour Group.
For more information, please contact Modern Currency:
Maddy Moran | maddy@moderncurrency.com.au
Carol Laws | carol@moderncurrency.com.au
Sonia Rendigs
Modern Currency
+61 410 588 196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other