The Jolly Brit in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flotilla

The Jolly Brit exceptional•excursions logo Windsor Castle & the Queen's back garden from the river

The Jolly Brit participated on June 2nd in Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flotilla, part of the celebrations to mark the 70 year reign of The Queen.

We take you on a tour around the Queen's back Garden at Windsor Castle in the Queen's former boat” — Stuart Humphreys

LONDON, ENGLAND, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leisure Management Plus is pleased to share that on Thursday June 2nd 2022, The Jolly Brit, former Jolly boat from the Royal Yacht Britannia, was privileged to play a leading role in the Flotilla of small boats marking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's extraordinary 70 year reign as Monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland.

Participants in the flotilla included a wide range of craft, some traditional, some modern. There were boats of all shapes and sizes from a tiny dinghy to a Thames passenger boat, a Dutch Barge and multiple rowing skiffs as well as slipper launches, cabin cruises and more.

A huge turnout of enthusiastic members of the public lined the riverbanks as the flotilla cruised at a leisurely pace downstream from Shepperton to Sunbury and back. The lucky folks who live in waterside homes along the way also turned out in force with residents hosting garden parties where cheering onlookers waved flags and donned face masks of members the Royal Family.

The Jolly Brit was rescued from where it languished in a Thames-side boat yard a couple of years ago. Leisure Management Plus planned, organised and managed the restoration of this fine piece of British Royal and maritime history for her owner, Mr. Henry Butt who retained the firm as consultants for the project. Henry and we felt that that the public should be able to enjoy this fine craft and so we have designed a unique excursion with a historical interest twist for our new customer facing leisure travel brand exceptional•excursions.

The Jolly Brit Magna Carta Tour is launching for the summer season 2022 with limited availability for discerning guests who want to experience something out of the ordinary. "We take you on a tour around the Queen's back Garden at Windsor Castle in the Queen's former boat" said Stuart Humphreys of Leisure Management Plus. "Places on board are limited to 10 or 12 guests. exceptional•excursions is a new venture for us. We shall gently start up operations and expand as demand grows". We expect a lot of interest from home and abroad as demand for leisure travel picks up.

Eventually we shall have a range of Classic River Journeys on the River Thames as well as potentially on other rivers like the River Wey in Surrey, other bodies of water such as in the Lake District, Scottish Lochs, The Norfolk Broads and perhaps in certain coastal locations. We want to bring our guests experiences in leisure travel that are a little out of the ordinary. Experiences that you perhaps can not find anywhere else. We also plan to offer selected exceptional•excursions to guests staying in hotels, resorts and vacation rental properties that we manage both in the UK and overseas.

The Jolly Brit Magna Carta Tour includes a narrative explanation about the history of Magna Carta, the document that founded freedom. Magna Carta was signed by King John in 1215 at the fabled spot by the River Thames at Runnymede, the precise location of which is a bit of a mystery as guests will learn on the journey. The all day excursion includes free time to explore and have lunch in the historic and storied riverside town of Windsor, home to Kings and Queens of England for a thousand years. You'll visit quiet backwaters with a glimpse of famous Eton College and experience stunning views of Windsor Castle only available from the water.

Advanced reservation inquiries can be made by email to exceptional.excursions.jollybrit@gmail.com where a waiting list is filling up fast for the limited spaces available this summer season. Private group bookings can also be arranged, as well as special custom designed itineraries for company outings, private groups. Even weddings with unique bridal delivery by boat can be arranged in conjunction with local hotels.

For more information email: exceptional.excursions.jollybrit@gmail.com or visit: https://www.exceptionalexcursions.co.uk

"Jolly Brit" owner Henry and Lorna wave to enthusiastic crowds lining Thames river banks for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee River Flotilla June 2022.