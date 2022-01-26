Maisaa Sarkis MBA joins the team at Leisure Management Plus

Maisaa Sarkis MBA Stuart Humphreys at Clacton-on-Sea where Leisure Management Pus is refurbishing a small hotel.

Maisaa Sarkis MBA has joined the team at Leisure Management Plus as Business Development Consultant - Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leisure Management Plus is delighted to announce the engagement of Maisaa Sarkis as Business Development Consultant Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Maisaa - resident in Barcelona, is an MBA graduate from EADA Business School and is currently pursuing her higher research field as a Ph.D. candidate at the department of Consumption, Leisure and the Tourist Experience at Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Tarragona, Spain. Of Lebanese nationality and raised between The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, Maisaa has experience gained in the Middle East in KSA and UAE.



Maisaa has a curious mind to explore underlying opportunities in the startup ecosystem, find new ways for business growth and introduce innovative solutions by looking at best practises adopted in other industries for the new normal.



What keeps her moving forward? Working on youth led initiatives and projects that humanise experiences for a better future!

Stuart Humphreys, Chairman & CEO of Leisure Management Plus said, “Maisaa is a talented and driven young woman with an exceptional grasp of what matters. I think that she can and will make a valuable contribution to our growth and I can already foresee a great future for her.

Maisaa has decided to focus initially on the market in Tenerife and the Canary Islands for our consulting, management and quality assurance services. We have extensive experience in the islands, particularly in the resort sector.

Maisaa has adopted as a target to obtain consulting assignments and seek out opportunities for the company to operate resorts under management contract.

There are many legacy resorts in the islands. We are working on ideas to breathe new life into those properties by developing innovative travel products to appeal to a younger audience.”

For more information contact: Stuart Humphreys on +44 1273 934813 or info@leisuremanagementplus.com and visit: www.leisuremanagementplus.com

