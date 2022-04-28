Submit Release
Leisure Management Plus launches exceptional•excursions brand

The Jolly Brit ready to board at Wier House Wraysbury

Jolly Brit ready to board

Jolly Brit in the slipway after launch at Dennet's boatyard Laleham Reach Chertsey

Jolly Brit in the slipway

Jolly Brit with owner Henry Butt & Lorna Grace at the launch party Spring 2021

Jolly Brit with owner Henry Butt & Lorna Grace

LMP launches its exceptional•excursions brand with Classic River Journeys Jolly Brit Magna Carta Tours starting in July 2022

The Jolly Brit is a unique boat! Formerly carried aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia. We shall take guests through The Queen's back garden at Windsor Castle, aboard The Queen's former boat !”
— Stuart Humphreys

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leisure Management Plus has announced that it plans to start operations with its customer facing brand exceptional•excursions this year with two pilot projects for "Classic River Journeys" and "Classic Car English Country Village Tours".

The company plans to open reservations availability for its Jolly Brit Magna Carta tours in late June for tours to start in July for the first Classic River Journeys Jolly Brit Magna Carta Tours.

Stuart Humphreys CEO and spokesman for Leisure Management Plus said... " The Jolly Brit is a unique boat! Formerly one of two Jolly Boats carried aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia. We shall take guests on a trip of a lifetime through Her Majesty The Queen's back garden at Windsor Castle, aboard The Queen's former boat ! Who would not want to do that? It is a spectacularly beautiful part of the river and the Berkshire countryside. Without doubt a world class location. On a sunny day, there is no finer place in the world to be!"

The boat was fully restored recently by specialist wooden boat builders Dennet's of Chertsey on Thames, with the hull being totally re-built requiring many months of work and very considerable investment. You can read the whole story of her rescue and restoration here >> https://www.leisuremanagementplus.com/copy-of-e-e-classic-boat-jolly-brit.

Departing initially weekly subject to demand, and only on Saturdays with passengers boarding near Bell Wier Lock adjacent to the Runnymede Hotel in Egham at 09.30 hrs. The tour is a full day excursion with a stop on the way up river and again on the way downstream. On the upstream journey guests will enjoy a narrated history of Magna Carta given by author and history expert on the subject, Denise Steele. Her unique book The Mystery of The Magna Carta will come to life as it does in the pages of her book, as she explains the story in an entertaining and informative way. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Mystery-Denise-Elaine-Conquest-Steele/dp/1784623350. The legendary Magna Carta was signed by King John in 1215 and is regarded as the founding document of freedom.

Stuart went on to tell us, "guests will enjoy two hours of free time in Windsor town centre having passed under Eton bridge and with time to explore and get lunch or refreshments, feed the ducks and swans and take in the spectacular and historical features of the towns of Windsor and the famous Windsor Castle as well as Eton, home of the famous Eton College. Future packages will incorporate hotel stays and other things to do in Windsor and the surrounding area. Departing Windsor around 3pm, the downstream journey will again provide opportunities for spectacular views of Eton College grounds, Windsor Castle and Runnymede as well as an additional surprise which we hope will delight our guests. We will arrive back at the departure point near the Runnymede Hotel at Egham around 5/5.30pm."

For more information and pre-reservations inquiries, please email: info@leisuremanagementplus or telephone: ‭+44 1273 934813‬ and ask for Jolly Brit booking inquiries.

Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L.
Leisure Management Plus
+44 1273 934813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Welcome aboard the Jolly Britt!

