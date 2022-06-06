Stockwell Elastomerics Announces Completion of the Molding Business Unit Expansion

New liquid injection molding machines at Stockwell Elastomerics Expanded LSR molding operations at Stockwell Elastomerics Stockwell Elastomerics logo

Stockwell Elastomerics announces the expansion of its silicone molding capacity, with additions of people and equipment resulting in a 20% capacity increase.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. announces the completion of the multi-phase expansion of its Molding Business Unit. For many years, Stockwell Elastomerics has been developing core competency in both liquid injection molding and compression molding of custom high performance silicone elastomers. The Molding Business Unit expansion includes the addition of 9 new additional technical manufacturing team members, 4 new engineers, the purchase of 2 new liquid injection molding machines, and the additional of 5 new fluid automation/mixing units.

Stockwell Elastomerics continues to invest in people, equipment, and process improvement to support its customers in the technology sector. After a significant investment in the converting part of the business in early 2021, the company turned to an aggressive expansion in the molding operation.

“Stockwell Elastomerics is committed to have a wide range of fabrication and molding capability and capacity to service our technology sector customers. We believe this sets us apart from many companies of our size,” noted William Stockwell, the Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Stockwell Elastomerics.

Planning was critical to the success of the expansion to ensure that the new members of the team were fully trained and in place as all stages of new equipment additions were completed. Stockwell Elastomerics has focused this expansion on liquid injection molding. The Application Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering teams concentrated their process development efforts on higher performance platinum cured systems with different colors, durometers, and functional performance additives.

Coming out of the pandemic, Stockwell Elastomerics anticipates concurrent increases in both demand of existing gasketing and sealing designs and a strong surge in new requirements. Tom Charno, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, commented, “We needed to make the investments to minimize the delivery impacts to customers that were already seeing increased lead-times due to the availability of silicone raw materials”.

Stockwell Elastomerics added new technical manufacturing team members who are directly supported by the addition of new engineers in Sales, Customer Service, Applications Engineering, and Manufacturing Engineering. Tyler Maher, Manufacturing Engineer who joined in early 2021 reflected, “It is such an exciting time to join the company while we are adding additional team members and new equipment to support our customers. It has been a great team effort to install, validate, and ramp up production of the new equipment.”

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics provides high performance gaskets and materials, using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high performance elastomers to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector who utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.