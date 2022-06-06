St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Trespass, Interference with access with emergency services.
CASE#: 22A4003225
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2022 at 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Trespass, Interference with access to emergency services.
ACCUSED: Jesse Stevens
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: William Bunnell
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/09/2022 at approximately 2230 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of an assault that occurred in Concord, VT. The victim and witness on scene advised that Jesse Stevens arrived at their bonfire, extremely drunk and uninvited. They stated that Stevens was asking everyone on scene to fight him. Stevens was asked to leave and he refused to do so. Further statements revealed that Stevens struck the victim with a metal pipe multiple times, resulting in serious bodily injury. It was also noted that Stevens was struck with the same pipe prior to him striking the victim. Stevens was located and arrested on 06/05/2022. He was released with Conditions of Release
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County Court house/ Essex County court
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.