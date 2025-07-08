New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5003055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/8/25, 1438 hours
STREET: VT-22A
TOWN: Panton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: August Jerger
AGE: 41
HELMET? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Super Sports
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected moderate
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/8/25 at approximately 1438 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 22A near East Road in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed V#1 (a motorcycle) was traveling south at an extremely high rate of speed while passing vehicles unsafely. At that time, V#1's rear tire ruptured, causing a loss of control. As a result, V#1 crossed the centerline, left the road off the northbound lane, and struck a mailbox before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its side.
The operator, identified as August Jerger (41) of Ferrisburgh, VT was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center with suspected moderate-level injuries. OP#1 was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of negligent operation.
VCVC(s):
-23 VSA 1081(a), "Driving too fast for conditions and hazards" ($220, 2 points)
-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
