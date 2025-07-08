New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5003055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/8/25, 1438 hours

STREET: VT-22A

TOWN: Panton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: August Jerger

AGE: 41

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Super Sports

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected moderate

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/8/25 at approximately 1438 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 22A near East Road in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed V#1 (a motorcycle) was traveling south at an extremely high rate of speed while passing vehicles unsafely. At that time, V#1's rear tire ruptured, causing a loss of control. As a result, V#1 crossed the centerline, left the road off the northbound lane, and struck a mailbox before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its side.





The operator, identified as August Jerger (41) of Ferrisburgh, VT was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center with suspected moderate-level injuries. OP#1 was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of negligent operation.

VCVC(s):

-23 VSA 1081(a), "Driving too fast for conditions and hazards" ($220, 2 points)

-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



