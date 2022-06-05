Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Third District.

Armed Carjacking CCN 22-079247:

At approximately 9:21 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated inside of a vehicle, in the 2100 block of Champlain Street, NW. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. The vehicle was later located.

Attempted Armed Carjacking CCN 22-079330:

At approximately 9:27 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated inside of a vehicle, in the 2400 block of 17th Street, NW. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining property from the victim and then fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspects were apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, a 15 year-old and 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

