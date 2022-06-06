IADA Adds 10 New Products and Services Companies to Its Roster
These 10 companies, like all of our Verified Products and Services members, have been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the highest standards of ethical behavior and skilled aviation expertise.”USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten new business aviation companies have been vetted, verified and accepted as new Products and Services members by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). There are now a total of 79 Products and Services members, 50 accredited aircraft dealers and seven OEMs that belong to IADA.
The latest companies to join the growing ranks of IADA’s Verified Products and Services members are:
Aeronautical Systems, Miami Lakes, Fla.
AV8 MRO LLC, Houston, Texas
Dassault Aircraft Services, Little Rock, Ark.
HCH Legal, Potomac, Md.
JetValues-Jeremy LLC, Waterloo, Ill.
Priester Aviation, Wheeling, Ill.
Scope Aircraft Finance, Columbus, Ohio
ServiceElements International Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Shearwater Global Capital, Atlanta, Ga.
Silicon Valley Private Bank, Santa Clara, Calif.
"The IADA Board of Directors welcomes these well-qualified companies into our organizations,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “These 10 companies, like all of our Verified Products and Services members, have been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the highest standards of ethical behavior and skilled aviation expertise."
Below, IADA's newest Products and Services members describe their business offerings:
Aeronautical Systems
Joseph (Joe) T. Zulueta, ASA, the Managing Partner of Aeronautical Systems Inc., possesses broad aviation expertise, including jet aircraft valuation consulting at all levels, technical inspections and retrospective, current and future value appraising of aircraft assets. He has been an independent aircraft appraiser and surveyor since the early 1990s. Mr. Zulueta has also been intimately involved in aviation financial analyses, fleet evaluations, contract maintenance and inspection “return” provisions, physical aircraft inspections, historical record auditing, redelivery services and remarketing strategies.
AV8 MRO LLC
Specializing in the overhaul and repair of corporate aircraft landing gear, electrical, mechanical & hydraulic components, AV8 MRO has decades of experience in the development, implementation and certification of overhaul processes that deliver outstanding value to their customers.
As an FAA Approved Repair Station and EASA-Approved Repair Station, AV8 MRO offers solutions for components such as:
Landing Gear
Flap Screw Jacks
TKS Panels
Stabilizers & Flight Control Surfaces
Servo Overhaul
Actuator Overhaul (Leading Edge)
Valve Overhaul (Anti -skid Control)
Dassault Aircraft Services
Now it's time to discover the benefits of Dassault Aircraft Services (DAS). DAS provides an unparalleled level of service in Falcon maintenance, interior refurbishment and reconfiguration as well as avionics upgrades, aircraft paint, engines, major and minor structural repair, pre-purchase evaluations, and solutions for upcoming FAA mandates. Consistently exceptional service, clear communications, and an overall commitment to customer satisfaction are the standard operating procedures at DAS.
HCH Legal
HCH Legal was founded in 2015 by a group of former large-firm lawyers seeking to build a better service platform for demanding multinational clients. We combine decades of direct experience with clean-sheet thinking to bring our clients' plans to fruition. We support clients in all sectors of the aviation industry with transactional and regulatory expertise, and effective guidance. Private aircraft operators, charter operators, commercial air carriers, FBOs, MROs and aviation investor groups rely on HCH Legal.
JetValues-Jeremy LLC
Known in the Industry as ‘JetValues Jeremy.’ I am very active in the aviation industry. I currently hold valid A&P, IA, and FCC Licenses and a Commercial Pilots' Certificate with Instrument Rating. As a former member of the Society of Licensed Aircraft Engineers and Technologists, I was elected by the Royal Aeronautical Society as a Technician of the Society in 1987. During my varied career, I have been very active within the Greater St. Louis Business Aviation Association, National Business Aviation Association, the Popular Flying Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association; and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Priester Aviation
Priester Aviation is one of the largest and most experienced private aviation companies in the United States. Our services include executive jet charter, aircraft management, and aviation consulting. We have aircraft strategically positioned across the globe, providing maximum flexibility and value. You have places to go -- we have the ideal means to get you there. With unmatched capabilities and deep connections throughout the industry, we are ready to serve your private aviation needs. We understand the value of flexibility that private aircraft affords and that there’s nothing more important than your next flight.
Scope Aircraft Finance
We provide aircraft loans from $200,000 to $5 million to individuals, small businesses, and major corporations across the country. We commit to understanding your business, we work at your pace, and we provide a loan structure and program that fits your needs. Call us today at 800.357.5773! You can count on our team of aircraft lenders to give you quick, clear answers, and trustworthy guidance from quote to closing.
ServiceElements International
ServiceElements International Inc. is the premier business aviation organizational and people development company focusing on behavioral and interpersonal advancement. SEI has an extensive history working with organizations from all corners of the aerospace, business and general aviation, and hospitality industries to help elevate the power of excellent service. ServiceElements leverages a variety of methods to work with individuals, departments, and other teams to help them achieve higher performance levels while having fun at work. SEI utilizes customized onsite and virtual workshops, coaching, and open enrollment events for the most effective learning experience.
Shearwater Global Capital
We are a specialty asset-based finance company committed to providing tailored financing solutions for clients across the globe. Our primary focus is making special opportunity investments in Aviation and Luxury Assets. We are a direct lender with our funds coming primarily from private investors comprised of Family Offices and HNWI. As a result, we are not burdened with the regulations that banks or larger financial institutions face and pride ourselves on being flexible and structuring deals to comply with our clients’ needs as much as possible.
Silicon Valley Bank
We are the financial partner of the innovation economy – helping individuals, investors and the world’s most innovative companies achieve extraordinary outcomes. We offer Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Wealth Advisory, Investment Banking, and Venture Capital Investing. Businesses, investors, and leaders from across the innovation landscape trust our experience and sector expertise, knowing that we have cultivated the relationships, capabilities and intellectual capital to propel their long-term success.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
