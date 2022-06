COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, June 6 includes the following:

Monday, June 6 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Health Supply US announcement, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, June 6 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3105, S.C. Religious Freedom Act, First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C.

-###-