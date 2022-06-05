Public's Help Sought in West River Street Fire Investigation 

ORANGE — Orange Fire Chief James Young, Orange Police Chief James Sullivan, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are requesting the public’s help as they investigate the cause of a massive fire that destroyed five buildings yesterday.

Anyone with information on the fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.

Those with information may also contact Shelburne Control to speak with local investigators at 978-544-2128. The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Orange Fire Department, Orange Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

“We’re asking anyone with information on how this fire started to share it with investigators,” said Chief Young. “You can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

Yesterday’s fire at 16 West River St. was first reported at about 11:45 am and extended to four more structures. On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the vacant mill building and four others in the area, including one on East River Street. Crews worked through the day and night to contain the fire, extinguish it, and chase hotspots.

“On behalf of the Town and our firefighters, I’d like to express our gratitude for the enormous assistance we received from mutual aid departments and members of the community,” Chief Young. “Given the size of this fire, our priority was to prevent any further spread that might put residents at risk.”

Two civilians were treated for injuries that did not require transport to a medical facility. No residents were displaced.

The response from regional fire departments was equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire, Chief Young said. Companies from dozens of departments assisted at the scene or provided station coverage. The state’s Fire Mobilization Plan was activated, bringing in statewide task forces to support the massive effort.

In addition to regional resources, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services deployed two Rehab units to support firefighters at the scene, an Incident Support Unit to assist commanders, a Drone Unit to obtain aerial imagery of the structures, and a Hazmat team to conduct air monitoring for health hazards. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Department of Environmental Protection also responded to assist.

###