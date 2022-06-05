Asbury Park Music Foundation Announces Summer Music Plans
Three popular, free, outdoor summer music series return on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in Asbury Park.
Look for Music Mondays in Springwood Park, Mogo Fusion Tacos Wednesday night music on the boardwalk and the AP Concert Band in Bradley Park on Thursdays.”ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbury Park Music Foundation is pleased to announce a full return to multiple free live music series this summer. The community can once again look forward to starting the week with Music Mondays in Springwood Park. There are performances booked through July and August for the 6th season of this popular event.
— APMF
AP Live on the Asbury Park boardwalk also returns, with free music on Wednesday nights right next to MOGO. Lakehouse Academy bands, some of which feature APMF scholarship students, will open the show each week followed by local artists of all genres. These shows are made possible by several sponsors, including Watermark, MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, The Stone Pony, Ansell Grimm & Aaron, Last Wave Brewing Company, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Asbury Sunset Presents.
Finally, the Asbury Park Concert Band will perform every Thursday evening in July and August at 7:00 PM in Bradley Park, across from Convention Hall. Now in its 77th season, the band offers varied musical selections from marches, classical, jazz, dixieland, opera, and big band to Broadway. These shows provide students from middle to high school age a chance to fine tune their skills and experience performing in a professional setting.
Complete details including precise lineups, sponsors, and start times are set to be announced on social media soon. Follow Asbury Park Music Foundation on Instagram or Facebook @asburyparkmusicfoundation or subscribe to the email list via the asburyparkmusiclives.org website to receive updates as well as information on special events and real- time changes in the event of rainouts or postponements.
While community events are a priority, the Foundation’s ‘Music Saved My Life’ mission remains their focus. Proceeds and donations received go not only to the summer series performers, but also to the youth programs that have been offered to under-resourced children in the Asbury Park area for more than a decade. APMF offers kids opportunities to participate in music education programs in the public, private, and charter schools, in after-school programs, and in summer recreation activities. They also fund scholarships via their educational partner, Lakehouse Music Academy, and at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. In the last several years, APMF has also put 200+ instruments in the hands of area children. Contributions are gratefully accepted at all shows and via the website, and all proceeds from the trademark “Music Saved Asbury Park” merchandise, also available at shows or at asburyparkmusiclives.org/shop, go to the cause.
Melissa Peterson
Asbury Park Music Foundation
+1 732-775-8900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other