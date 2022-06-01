Bradely Beach brings free live music festival to town July 10, 2022
Jersey Shore mega music festival is coming to Bradley Beach. Local businesses are invited to sell merch, do demonstrations and/or sponsor this free event.
Live music runs nonstop, with over 15 of the Jersey's top acts rotating between the bandshell and the gazebo. In addition, there’s yoga, live art demos, a chess tournament, food, vendors and more.”BRADLEY BEACH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley Beach is a tight knit community committed to Arts and Music. This year the Bradley Beach Business Alliance is partnering with Asbury Park based label Telegraph Hill Records to bring the Fourth annual Parkfest to Riley Park on July 10, 2022 for its first-ever timer in Bradley Beach.
— Telegraph Hill Records
This unique outdoor event is a Jersey music scene staple with diverse genres of music, activities and lifestyle demos for all ages, and vendors. The goal is to celebrate local art and music while enjoying all there is to enjoy on Main Street in Bradley Beach. It takes place on Sunday, July 10 from 11AM to 7PM and is free to the public. Live, original music runs nonstop all day, with over 15 of the Jersey Shore's top acts rotating between the bandshell and the gazebo. In addition, there’s morning yoga, a live art demonstration, artisan vendor tables, and a chess tournament sponsored by the Asbury Park Chess Club.
The organizers look forward to continuing this tradition of family fun, culture and giving back in Bradley Beach. Local Bradley Beach businesses are invited to sell food or merchandise at the event. Sponsorship opportunities offer high visibility in the 6 weeks of promotion through social media, media coverage and radio promotion on 90.5 The Night.
Sponsors will have logos displayed on event signage, promotional flyers and social media posts. Email promo@telegraphhillrecords.com for additional details on sponsoring or vending. Follow @parkkfestnj on Instagram or Facebook for lineup and attendee information, to be announced soon.
