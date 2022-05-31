Natalie Farrell celebrates release of “Fake Authenticity” live in Asbury Park on Pride Weekend
Natalie will be celebrating her new single release, “Fake Authenticity” on Saturday, June 4th at Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park, NJ.
It has taken me way too long to not care what others think, own my body, and come into my own, especially as an artist hustling in today’s social media world. I’m owning it now, and I love it.”ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Farrell is a singer-songwriter from Asbury Park, New Jersey. She is known for her powerful, expressive contralto vocals and her eclectic mix of musical genres, including pop, soul, rhythm and blues, jazz, and rock.
— Natalie Farrell
Natalie started this year hitting the ground running with her highlight performance at the legendary venue, The SAINT at the annual Light of Day Winterfest, followed by her song “Keep me Close” being featured at the Garden State Film Festival on the award-winning film, “Twenty-Nine”, directed and produced by Rob Ciano.
"It has taken me way too long to not care what others think, own my body, and come into my own, especially as an artist hustling in today’s social media world. I’m owning it now, and I love it. "Fake Authenticity" has a lot more to say. " Farrell teased, alluding both to her music and the control she took over producing and marketing it this time around. The dong can be pre-saved online now, or look for it on all streaming platforms on June 3.
Natalie will be celebrating her new single “Fake Authenticity” and her newfound freedom of expression fittingly, on pride weekend (Saturday, June 4th) with special guest Dano at Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park, NJ. Natalie will be closing out the night with a repeat performance of her popular JLo tribute at midnight.
Don’t miss Natalie Farrell live this summer at these locations and follow her on Instagram for news and additional performances to be added.
6/4 - Langosta Lounge, Asbury Park, NJ
6/26 - The Seafarer Bar, Highlands, NJ
7/15 - Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ
7/17 - The Seafarer Bar, Highlands, NJ
8/7 - The Seafarer Bar, Highlands, NJ
9/2 - Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, N
