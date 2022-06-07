United States Distance Learning Association Names Pat Cassella as Executive Director

Pat Cassella - USDLA Executive Director USDLA Logo

Pat Cassella assumes Executive Director role after serving as President and Chairman of the Board

Pat exemplifies the leadership, technical expertise, work ethic, and dedication that USDLA requires” — Dr. Arletha McSwain

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA), the longest actively serving distance learning association in the world, has named Pat Cassella as its Executive Director. The USDLA was the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States to support distance learning research, development and praxis across the complete arena of education, training and communications. It's influence on decision makers, technology providers and public policy has been unsurpassed for more than 35 years.

A longtime USDLA member, Board Director and conference committee chair, Cassella has been a leader in the educational tech industry for more than 30 years, with critical roles in Sales, Marketing, Partner Management, Product Development, and Engineering. As an executive leader for VDO360, Discover Video and IDSolutions, Cassella has focused on the K-20 video communications market for the last two decades. A skilled grant writer, he has helped to secure more than $100 million in funding for clients deploying distance learning and telehealth solutions around the globe. While USDLA President, his guidance helped them implement new revenue-generating services that lead to stabilization and historic growth.

Cassella notes that USDLA is well-positioned to take advantage of the pandemic-driven surge in digital remote learning and online training trends. He says, "With unmatched board talent in the distance/digital learning community, our goal is to continue our shift to a pedagogy focus with an emphasis on providing micro certifications to institutions and industry professionals."

Current President Dr. Arletha McSwain noted, "USDLA is thrilled that Pat Cassella has been unanimously appointed as the Executive Director by the USDLA Board of Directors. Pat exemplifies the leadership, technical expertise, work ethic, and dedication that USDLA requires. What an exciting time to be a member of USDLA as we continue to positively impact the world of distance education and digital learning!."

