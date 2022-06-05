Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Ignition Interlock Violation/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001698

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/22, 1652 hours

 

STREET: Sand Road

 

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Wight Manning

 

AGE: 52

 

HELMET? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

 

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Broken bones

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 06/04/22 at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Sand Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Wight Manning (52) of Waltham, VT. Investigation revealed Manning was traveling south on Sand Road before leaving the southbound lane at a curve in the roadway. Manning was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected broken bones.

 

 

Investigation further revealed Manning was operating without an ignition interlock device as required. Manning was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N

 

BAIL: N

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


