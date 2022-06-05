New Haven Barracks/ Ignition Interlock Violation/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5001698

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/04/22, 1652 hours

STREET: Sand Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wight Manning

AGE: 52

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken bones

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/04/22 at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Sand Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Wight Manning (52) of Waltham, VT. Investigation revealed Manning was traveling south on Sand Road before leaving the southbound lane at a curve in the roadway. Manning was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected broken bones.

Investigation further revealed Manning was operating without an ignition interlock device as required. Manning was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.