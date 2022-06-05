New Haven Barracks/ Ignition Interlock Violation/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5001698
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/04/22, 1652 hours
STREET: Sand Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wight Manning
AGE: 52
HELMET? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Broken bones
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/04/22 at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Sand Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Wight Manning (52) of Waltham, VT. Investigation revealed Manning was traveling south on Sand Road before leaving the southbound lane at a curve in the roadway. Manning was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected broken bones.
Investigation further revealed Manning was operating without an ignition interlock device as required. Manning was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.