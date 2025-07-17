RE: i 89 North mm 96.4
The roadway will now have both lanes shut down to pull both vehicles out of the ditch.
Thank you for your patience
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 16, 2025 4:12 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: i 89 North mm 96.4
I 89 northbound near mm 96.4 will be backed up due to a 2 car motovehicle crash. Atleast one lane will be closed for now.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
