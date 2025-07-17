RE: i 89 North mm 96.4

The roadway will now have both lanes shut down to pull both vehicles out of the ditch.

Thank you for your patience

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, July 16, 2025 4:12 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: i 89 North mm 96.4

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.