Rutland Barracks / Motorcycle Crash DUI / Negligent Operation.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002947

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 6/3/22 at 2130 hours

STREET: Danby Hill Road

TOWN: Danby

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR#1/ACCUSED: Ryan Battease

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: U/K

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Yz250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 3, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Danby Hill Road in Danby, VT. Investigation revealed that Ryan Battease was operating a unregistered dirt bike on Danby Hill Road when he passed another vehicle on a corner, went off the road and was thrown from the dirt bike into a telephone pole. Battease was also operating the motorcycle without a front headlight.

Further investigation led to Battease being charged with Negligent Operation. DUI charges are pending on results of a blood test.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Danby Fire, Northshire Rescue and Carrara’s Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints / Operating outside of VASA Boundaries, Operating ATV without Liability insurance, Limitations on Passing, Illumination required on motorcycles.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None Available.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.