Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,639 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Motorcycle Crash DUI / Negligent Operation.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002947                                   

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/3/22 at 2130 hours

STREET: Danby Hill Road

TOWN: Danby

WEATHER: Foggy    

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet  

VIOLATION: DUI,  Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR#1/ACCUSED: Ryan Battease  

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: U/K

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Yz250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 3, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Danby Hill Road in Danby, VT. Investigation revealed that Ryan Battease was operating a unregistered dirt bike on Danby Hill Road when he passed another vehicle on a corner, went off the road and was thrown from the dirt bike into a telephone pole. Battease was also operating the motorcycle without a front headlight.  

 

Further investigation led to Battease being charged with Negligent Operation. DUI charges are pending on results of a blood test.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted by Danby Fire, Northshire Rescue and Carrara’s Towing.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints / Operating outside of VASA Boundaries, Operating ATV without Liability insurance, Limitations on Passing, Illumination required on motorcycles.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None Available.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22 at 1000 hours   

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Motorcycle Crash DUI / Negligent Operation.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.