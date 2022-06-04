Rutland Barracks / Motorcycle Crash DUI / Negligent Operation.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002947
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/3/22 at 2130 hours
STREET: Danby Hill Road
TOWN: Danby
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR#1/ACCUSED: Ryan Battease
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: U/K
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Yz250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 3, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Danby Hill Road in Danby, VT. Investigation revealed that Ryan Battease was operating a unregistered dirt bike on Danby Hill Road when he passed another vehicle on a corner, went off the road and was thrown from the dirt bike into a telephone pole. Battease was also operating the motorcycle without a front headlight.
Further investigation led to Battease being charged with Negligent Operation. DUI charges are pending on results of a blood test.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Danby Fire, Northshire Rescue and Carrara’s Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints / Operating outside of VASA Boundaries, Operating ATV without Liability insurance, Limitations on Passing, Illumination required on motorcycles.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None Available.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.