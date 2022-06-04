Japanese Students Coming to Arlington this Summer

Welcome, Norita! Chiho can't wait to meet your family! Chinatsu is eager to meet you!

Looking for Families to Host Japanese Students for 2 Weeks this summer.

ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 22nd to August 6th, Arlington will once again play host to a group of high school girls from Tokyo, Japan. This will be the 40th year that the school has visited the state of Washington and the 5th year that the city of Arlington has played host.

The students from Tokyo Joshi High School are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of girls (ages 15-16) will spend two weeks in Arlington both participating in academic classes and enjoying weekday field trips around the community. They will also participate in a community service project and will enjoy a trip to Seattle for sightseeing and take in a Mariners Game.

What makes this stay in Arlington truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the Japanese students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in Japan.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive Japanese student, please contact, Karen at 425-737-3750. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

You're Invited to Be a Host Family