Japanese Students Coming to Arlington this Summer

Welcome, Norita!

Chiho can't wait to meet your family!

Chinatsu is eager to meet you!

Looking for Families to Host Japanese Students for 2 Weeks this summer.

ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 22nd to August 6th, Arlington will once again play host to a group of high school girls from Tokyo, Japan. This will be the 40th year that the school has visited the state of Washington and the 5th year that the city of Arlington has played host.

The students from Tokyo Joshi High School are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of girls (ages 15-16) will spend two weeks in Arlington both participating in academic classes and enjoying weekday field trips around the community. They will also participate in a community service project and will enjoy a trip to Seattle for sightseeing and take in a Mariners Game.

What makes this stay in Arlington truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the Japanese students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in Japan.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive Japanese student, please contact, Karen at 425-737-3750. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

Karen Rieger
Compass USA
+1 4257373750
compassusa.karen@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You're Invited to Be a Host Family

You just read:

Japanese Students Coming to Arlington this Summer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Karen Rieger
Compass USA
+1 4257373750 compassusa.karen@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Compass USA
8781 Sheridan Blvd. #6061
Westminster, Colorado, 80003
United States
+1 303-466-4707
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Compass USA started promoting programs that build intercultural understanding in 2000. Our homestay program helps foster strong leadership skills and English language acquisition. Our staff works as a team to provide quality programs throughout the country. Compass USA homestay and cultural experiences surpass typical vacations or tours. Participants learn to look beyond language, color and customs to discover the true character of others: a process that Compass USA believes will bring people of the world closer together one student at a time.

https://www.compass-usa.net/

More From This Author
Japanese Students Coming to Arlington this Summer
French Students Coming to Arvada this Summer
Looking for Families to Host International Students for 3 Weeks this summer
View All Stories From This Author