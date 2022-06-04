Looking for Families to Host International Students for 3 Weeks this summer

Rebecca can't wait to meet you! Guillermo is excited to come to Illinois! Mara is eager to meet her host family.

French and Spanish Students Coming to Rockford this Summer.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 28 to July 27th, Rockford will once again play host to high school students from France and Spain. This will be the 20th year that the students have visited the state of Illinois and the 11th year that Rockford will be hosting them. What is unusual this year is that instead of the typical 15 students coming, there will be 45 boys and girls and 3 adult chaperones.

The students are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of students will spend three to four weeks in Rockford both participating in academic classes and enjoying weekday fieldtrips around the community. They will also visit Chicago for sightseeing and take in a local baseball game.

What makes this stay in Rockford truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the European students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in France and Spain.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive international student, please contact, Danna at 815.299.5437. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

You're Invited to Be a Host Family