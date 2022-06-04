French Students Coming to Arvada this Summer

Lou can't wait to meet you! Jules looks forward to visiting Colorado! Welcome, Emma!

Looking for Families to Host French Students for 3 Weeks this Summer

ARVADA, CO, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 18 to July 9th, Arvada will once again play host to high school students from France. This will be the 20th year that the students have visited the state of Colorado and the 5th year that Arvada will be hosting them. This year 15 boys and girls will visit with their chaperone.

The students are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of students will spend three weeks in our community where they will enjoy visiting local sights. They will also experience rafting and visit the mountains.

What makes this stay in Arvada truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these Frenchvisitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the French students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in France.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive French student, please contact, Patti at 303.466.4707. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

You're Invited to Be a Host Family