French Students Coming to Fairfax this Summer

Celeste can't wait to meet her host family! Say Hello to Jacques! Welcome, Anna!

Looking for Families to Host French Students for 3 Weeks this summer.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 6 to July 29, Fairfax will play host to high school students from France. This will be the 20th year that the students have visited the state of Virginia , but the first year that Fairfax will be hosting them.

The students are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of students will spend three weeks in Fairfax where they will explore the local sights in the Washington D.C. area.

What makes this stay in Fairfax truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the French students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in France.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive French student, please contact, Tiffany at 484.347.3459. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

You're Invited to Be a Host Family