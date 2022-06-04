French Students Coming to Fairfax this Summer

Celeste can't wait to meet her host family!

Say Hello to Jacques!

Welcome, Anna!

Looking for Families to Host French Students for 3 Weeks this summer.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 6 to July 29, Fairfax will play host to high school students from France. This will be the 20th year that the students have visited the state of Virginia , but the first year that Fairfax will be hosting them.

The students are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of students will spend three weeks in Fairfax where they will explore the local sights in the Washington D.C. area.

What makes this stay in Fairfax truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the French students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in France.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering experience for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive French student, please contact, Tiffany at 484.347.3459. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.

Tiffany Werner
Compass USA
+1 484.347.3459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You're Invited to Be a Host Family

You just read:

French Students Coming to Fairfax this Summer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tiffany Werner
Compass USA
+1 484.347.3459
Company/Organization
Compass USA
8781 Sheridan Blvd. #6061
Westminster, Colorado, 80003
United States
+1 303-466-4707
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Compass USA started promoting programs that build intercultural understanding in 2000. Our homestay program helps foster strong leadership skills and English language acquisition. Our staff works as a team to provide quality programs throughout the country. Compass USA homestay and cultural experiences surpass typical vacations or tours. Participants learn to look beyond language, color and customs to discover the true character of others: a process that Compass USA believes will bring people of the world closer together one student at a time.

https://www.compass-usa.net/

More From This Author
Japanese Students Coming to Arlington this Summer
French Students Coming to Arvada this Summer
Looking for Families to Host International Students for 3 Weeks this summer
View All Stories From This Author