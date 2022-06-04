French and Spanish Students Coming to Lehigh Valley This Summer

Welcome Hector! Madeleine iis eager to meet her host family. Hola, Neel!

Looking for Families to Host International Students for 3 Weeks this summer.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 27 to July 28th, Lehigh Valley will once again play host to high school students from France and Spain. This will be the 20th year that the students have visited the state of Pennsylvania and the 10th year that Lehigh Valley will be hosting them. What is unusual this year is that instead of the typical 15 students coming, there will be 45 boys and girls and 3 adult chaperones.

The students are eager to improve their English and learn about American culture. This group of students will spend three to four weeks in Lehigh Valley both participating in academic classes and enjoying weekday fieldtrips around the community. They will also visit New York for sightseeing and take in a local baseball game.

What makes this stay in Lehigh Valley truly special, however, is the opportunity these students have to live with a local family. Host families throughout the community open their homes to these international visitors, and by doing so open themselves up to a singularly enlightening cultural experience. While the European students get a chance to learn about life in an American family, their host families are given a similarly special chance to learn more about life in France and Spain.

This cultural exchange is a life-altering opportunity for everyone involved. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting program by hosting a bright and inquisitive international student, please contact, Tiffany at 484.347.3459. Your family won’t want to miss out on this rewarding opportunity.