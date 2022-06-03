Senate Bill 1265 Printer's Number 1703

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1703

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1265

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, BAKER, BREWSTER, BROOKS, COLLETT,

COSTA, DUSH, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN,

MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, REGAN, SANTARSIERO,

SCHWANK AND J. WARD, JUNE 3, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum and training.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 7383.1. Curriculum [and], training and education

certification management system.

(a) Duty to establish guidelines.--The commissioner shall

establish guidelines for the development, delivery and

maintenance of a [system of] fire and emergency services

training and education certification management system.

(b) Training.--Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or

online. Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State Fire

Academy, a county training center, a community college[, a local

fire station or other appropriate area] or other approved

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17