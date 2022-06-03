Senate Bill 1265 Printer's Number 1703
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1703
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1265
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, BAKER, BREWSTER, BROOKS, COLLETT,
COSTA, DUSH, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN,
MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, REGAN, SANTARSIERO,
SCHWANK AND J. WARD, JUNE 3, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum and training.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 7383.1. Curriculum [and], training and education
certification management system.
(a) Duty to establish guidelines.--The commissioner shall
establish guidelines for the development, delivery and
maintenance of a [system of] fire and emergency services
training and education certification management system.
(b) Training.--Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or
online. Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State Fire
Academy, a county training center, a community college[, a local
fire station or other appropriate area] or other approved
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17