Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1708
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - (A) Referral, diversion and disposition data
Statewide and by county, including the source of the
referrals, the share of written allegation diverted
from court, information on the offense, prior history
of delinquency and criminogenic risk levels for
children committed and the reasons provided by the
court for committing children.
(B) Data related to the technical violations of
supervision that are not a new offense, including the
share of children removed from home for a technical
violation and the number of children for whom the
court extends supervision due to a technical
violation.
(C) Data on the length of time children spend in
the juvenile justice system, including the total time
spent under court jurisdiction, on community
supervision and in each out-of-home placement.
(D) Data related to assessing disparities at key
stages of the juvenile justice system, including the
stages described under clauses (A), (B) and (C), by
age, gender, race, ethnicity, disability and other
demographics.
(E) Any other performance measures related to
implementation of evidence-based practices and
programs in this Commonwealth.
(ii) Recommendations when further juvenile justice
reforms are needed based on performance measurement data.
* * *
(h) Compensation.--Each member of the committee who is under
21 years of age shall receive compensation for participation on
