Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1708

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - (A) Referral, diversion and disposition data

Statewide and by county, including the source of the

referrals, the share of written allegation diverted

from court, information on the offense, prior history

of delinquency and criminogenic risk levels for

children committed and the reasons provided by the

court for committing children.

(B) Data related to the technical violations of

supervision that are not a new offense, including the

share of children removed from home for a technical

violation and the number of children for whom the

court extends supervision due to a technical

violation.

(C) Data on the length of time children spend in

the juvenile justice system, including the total time

spent under court jurisdiction, on community

supervision and in each out-of-home placement.

(D) Data related to assessing disparities at key

stages of the juvenile justice system, including the

stages described under clauses (A), (B) and (C), by

age, gender, race, ethnicity, disability and other

demographics.

(E) Any other performance measures related to

implementation of evidence-based practices and

programs in this Commonwealth.

(ii) Recommendations when further juvenile justice

reforms are needed based on performance measurement data.

* * *

(h) Compensation.--Each member of the committee who is under

21 years of age shall receive compensation for participation on

