Completion of official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 3 - In the afternoon of June 3, the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Uzbekistan, which took place on June 2-3 in Tashkent and Urgench, completed in successful development of friendly relations between the two countries.

As part of the visit, 15 new cooperation documents have been signed between the two sides, and 75 cooperation agreements have been signed within the framework of the Tajik-Uzbek Business Forum.

An important and crucial event for the citizens of the two friendly and brotherly countries is the signing of the Declaration on strengthening of eternal friendship and alliance between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which realizes the centuries-old dreams of the Tajik and Uzbek peoples.

Another successful outcome of this visit is the official launch of design and exploration work by the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ayni district of Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan for the construction of two hydropower plants on the Zeravshan River with a capacity of 320 MW.

Implementation of this goal is an important factor in the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the mutually beneficial area - energy.

After the official visit, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon returned home from Urgench.

At the airport of Urgench, the high-ranking guest, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the highest mark of respect and special fraternal sincerity.