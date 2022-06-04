Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Information Request

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001693

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/03/22, 2230 hours

 

STREET: VT-125E

 

TOWN: Ripton

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Plains Road

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Unknown

 

AGE:

 

SEAT BELT?

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

 

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Unknown

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 06/03/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT-125E in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and nobody was with the vehicle. Troopers searched the area with a K-9, along with the Middlebury Police Department and area Fire and Rescue Squads; but the operator was not located. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in this crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

COURT: N/A

 

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


