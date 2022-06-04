New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Information Request

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5001693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/03/22, 2230 hours

STREET: VT-125E

TOWN: Ripton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Plains Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/03/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT-125E in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and nobody was with the vehicle. Troopers searched the area with a K-9, along with the Middlebury Police Department and area Fire and Rescue Squads; but the operator was not located. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in this crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

