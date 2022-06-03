Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 100 Block of Ridge Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:49 pm, the suspects approached the victim, approaching a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects acted as if they had a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later located.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.