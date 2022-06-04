Governor statement on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day:

“Every single day, more than 110 Americans are killed as a result of gun violence. On May 14, 2022, ten people were murdered in Buffalo, New York, at a local grocery store. On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two of their teachers were killed at the neighborhood school they attended and worked at in Uvalde, Texas. On June 1, 2022, two doctors, a patient and an administrative professional were shot and killed at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On June 2, 2022, two women were gunned down while leaving bible study in Ames, Iowa.

“This has been a truly horrific few weeks for our country, and we are all reeling from these tragedies – and, frankly, holding our collective breath for news of the ‘next one’ to break. This cannot be our reality. This cannot continue.

“Today, I join New Mexicans and the rest of the country in not only mourning the lives so brutally ended by gun violence, but demanding action to curb this bloody epidemic. I commit to New Mexicans this: I will do everything in my power through legislative and executive action to continue to reduce gun violence and keep firearms out of the wrong hands.”

