Re: I 89 SB Exit 11
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Updated News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
The crash at I 89 Southbound exit 11 has been cleared. There are still delays due to construction in the area.
David Hamlin II
ECD Supervisor
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173
Sent: Friday, June 3, 2022 6:21 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 SB Exit 11
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound is experiencing longer than normal delays in the area of exit 11 near the current construction area due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
