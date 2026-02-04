Route 2 closure / Danville
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
US Route 2 West in Danville, near Joe’s Pond, is closed due to a vehicle crash. There are no serious injuries and this is not hoped to be a long-term closure. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Updates will be provided when available.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
