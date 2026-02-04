Submit Release
UPDATE / REOPENED: Route 2 closure / Danville

Route 2 in Danville has re-opened to normal traffic.  Details on the crash are not yet available, and will be provided in a separate press release when available.

 

From: Kelley, Rich
Sent: Wednesday, February 4, 2026 9:05 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Route 2 closure / Danville

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

 

US Route 2 West in Danville, near Joe’s Pond, is closed due to a vehicle crash.  There are no serious injuries and this is not hoped to be a long-term closure.  Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Updates will be provided when available.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

 

