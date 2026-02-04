UPDATE / REOPENED: Route 2 closure / Danville

Route 2 in Danville has re-opened to normal traffic. Details on the crash are not yet available, and will be provided in a separate press release when available.

February 4, 2026

Route 2 closure / Danville

US Route 2 West in Danville, near Joe’s Pond, is closed due to a vehicle crash. There are no serious injuries and this is not hoped to be a long-term closure. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided when available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.