Point of Rocks off-ramp will be closed for maintenance work Monday

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Kilgore Companies, LLC doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. will be closing the eastbound on and off ramps at exit 130, the Point of Rocks interchange, for maintenance milling and paving operations. Eastbound traffic will have to detour to exit 122. The work is scheduled to last one day and will take place Monday, June 6.

The work is part of a larger, district-wide maintenance paving job. The completion date for the work is set for October 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.



--