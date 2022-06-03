Submit Release
Bridge rehab and pavement work to start on WYO 70 by Savery

BAGGS, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. are scheduled to begin work on WYO 70 by Savery on Monday, June 6, weather permitting.

The work will begin at mile marker 11 and end approximately 6 miles to the east at mile marker 17.

The project includes milling and pavement work, as well as a structure rehabilitation on bridges at mile markers 6 and 12. 

During paving, traffic will be restricted and a pilot car will be used to keep traffic moving by the construction operations. Bridge rehabilitation work will require lane closures and traffic signals.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The expected completion date of the project is the end of August.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
